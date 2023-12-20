3 . Portsmouth Comic Con

Taking place at Portsmouth Guildhall on May 11 and 12, Portsmouth Comic Con – International Festival of Comics returns bringing you the best in Comics, Film, TV and Pop Culture entertainment. For 2024 visitors will be able to enter Platform 9¾ and the wizarding world of Harry Potter, visit the home of Stranger Things’ Byers family, and explore the Marvel Universe in a mesmerising experience unlike any other. Tickets and information portsmouthcomiccon.com Photo: Habibur Rahman