Fabulous festivals, fayres and fun will be taking place in and around the Portsmouth area in 2024 in a packed year of exciting events.
Many more dates need to be added to our calendars in the coming months, but here are some of the events we are most looking forward to:
1. Fabulous events in 2024
Get these dates in your diary! Photo: The News
2. Takedown Festival
The independent alternative rock and metal festival Takedown takes place at the Portsmouth Guildhall on April 13 and 14 with Creeper, Dinosaur Pile-Up and Terrorvision among the highlights. Details and tickets at takedownfestival.com.Picture by Paul Windsor Photo: GRAHAM_BURFORD:Paul Windsor
3. Portsmouth Comic Con
Taking place at Portsmouth Guildhall on May 11 and 12, Portsmouth Comic Con – International Festival of Comics returns bringing you the best in Comics, Film, TV and Pop Culture entertainment. For 2024 visitors will be able to enter Platform 9¾ and the wizarding world of Harry Potter, visit the home of Stranger Things’ Byers family, and explore the Marvel Universe in a mesmerising experience unlike any other. Tickets and information portsmouthcomiccon.com Photo: Habibur Rahman
4. Portsmouth Pride
Taking place on Southsea Common on June 8, Portsmouth Pride is a free event which promotes inclusiveness as well as a great day out. 2024 will see a host of top acts perform on Southsea Common, Many are still TBA but your first headliner has been revealed as Drag Race UK series 5 sensation Vicki Vivacious!. More information at portsmouthpride.co.uk Photo: Chris Moorhouse