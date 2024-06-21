4 . Foxes Forest

Foxes Forest in Hilsea is the perfect walk for all of the family taking in the wooded area across the top of the city leading from the Hilsea Roundabout to Eastern Road. With ducks to feed, trees hide behind and the earth ramparts of Hilsea Lines to explore it is perfect for all ages. And if you fancy a cuppa afterwards head over to the Lido side which has the splendid little cafe next to the wakeboard centre as well as the parks and pump track (if you little ones still have any energy left).Picture: Sam Stephenson.Photo: Sam Stephenson