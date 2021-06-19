If you know, you know. Picture: Sarah Standing (250620-5015)

17 things you will only know if you are from Portsmouth

Portsmouth is a city that is known far and wide.

From Fratton Park to the Royal Navy, our Island home has made a name for itself not limited to the south coast.

But if you are a dye in the wool Pompey native then you will be familiar with the city more intimately than just the famous landmarks.

We have pulled together a list of things you will only know if you are from Portsmouth.

1. Getting a Ken’s after a night out

Seriously, how do people survive a night on the town without a Ken’s? The rest of the world is missing out.

2. Sweet cocktails at Hong Kong Charlie’s

Hong Kong Charlie’s in Palmerston Road, Southsea, blends sweets and chocolates with vodka for drinks and shots. If you know, you know.

3. Spinnaker Tower was supposed to be called Millennium Tower

That was the original plan, but unfortunately it wasn’t ready in time for the millennium. So instead it was called the Spinnaker.

4. Where the Johnson and Johnson roundabout was

Both Johnson and Johnson and the roundabout are both gone, but if you are a Pompey native you might recognise the Marriott junction as the site of the old roundabout.

