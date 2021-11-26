Crowds of people flocked to Palmerston Road to see the wonderful Christmas decorations brighten the sky.

Singing and dancing performances from children on stage and the dazzling snowflake finale accompanied the illuminations.

Celebrities including Love Island’s Amanda Hart and her co-stars from the Kings Theatre’s Jack and the Beanstalk pantomime were there, as well as the Lord Mayor and Mayoress of Portsmouth.

A photographer from The News captured all the action.

Can you spot yourself from last night?

