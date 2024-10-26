25 cherished lost Portsmouth shops our readers miss the most

By Steve Deeks
Published 5th May 2020, 17:17 GMT
Updated 26th Oct 2024, 16:42 GMT
Over the years our high streets have transformed as the shops that make them special have chopped and changed.

Some, more than others, held a special place in your hearts – so we’ve compiled a round-up of 25 of the closed Portsmouth shops we would like to visit one final time. Some have been absent from the city for years, while other shut more recently.

Honourable mentions – which we couldn’t find pictures for – were: Chelsea Girl, Trotters, EW Burnett & Sons, Snob, Faith, Hargreaves Sports, Frank Whitcomb's and Ravel. Which of all these do you miss the most?

Here are 25 Portsmouth shops that we miss visiting.

A few of you said you long for the sweet treats at Verrecchia's old coffee house and ice cream cafe, left. The Civic Offices now stand where it once did.

2. Verrecchia - Guildhall Square, Portsmouth

A few of you said you long for the sweet treats at Verrecchia's old coffee house and ice cream cafe, left. The Civic Offices now stand where it once did. Photo: Chris Owen

The Woolworths store on Commercial Road was a hugely popular suggestion. The shop shut in 2009 as the company entered administration.

3. Woolworths - Commercial Road, Portsmouth

The Woolworths store on Commercial Road was a hugely popular suggestion. The shop shut in 2009 as the company entered administration. Photo: Paul Jacobs

Formerly standing opposite Knight and Lee, Handleys was totally bombed in the Second World War, then rebuilt, before becoming part of Debenhams in the 1970s.

4. Handleys - Palmerston Road, Southsea

Formerly standing opposite Knight and Lee, Handleys was totally bombed in the Second World War, then rebuilt, before becoming part of Debenhams in the 1970s. Photo: Robert James postcard collection

