25 cherished lost Portsmouth shops our readers miss the most

Some, more than others, held a special place in your hearts – so we’ve compiled a round-up of 25 of the closed Portsmouth shops we would like to visit one final time. Some have been absent from the city for years, while other shut more recently.
Honourable mentions – which we couldn’t find pictures for – were: Chelsea Girl, Trotters, EW Burnett & Sons, Snob, Faith, Hargreaves Sports, Frank Whitcomb's and Ravel. Which of all these do you miss the most?
1. Lost Portsmouth shops
Here are 25 Portsmouth shops that we miss visiting. Photo: JPIMedia
2. Verrecchia - Guildhall Square, Portsmouth
A few of you said you long for the sweet treats at Verrecchia's old coffee house and ice cream cafe, left. The Civic Offices now stand where it once did. Photo: Chris Owen
3. Woolworths - Commercial Road, Portsmouth
The Woolworths store on Commercial Road was a hugely popular suggestion. The shop shut in 2009 as the company entered administration. Photo: Paul Jacobs
4. Handleys - Palmerston Road, Southsea
Formerly standing opposite Knight and Lee, Handleys was totally bombed in the Second World War, then rebuilt, before becoming part of Debenhams in the 1970s. Photo: Robert James postcard collection