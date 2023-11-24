News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

33 festive Portsmouth pictures of the Christmas light switch-on in Southsea's Palmerston Road

Crowds flocked to Southsea to watch the annual Christmas light switch-on ceremony – complete with some familiar faces.
By Joe Buncle
Published 24th Nov 2023, 08:47 GMT

The festive event in Palmerston Road Christmas took place on November 23 between 5pm and 7pm – and saw hundreds gather to enjoy the illumination.

The event also welcomed stars from the New Theatre Royal’s Aladdin and Portsmouth FC favourites Alex Robertson and Christian Saydee.

NOW READ: 8 Christmas light switch-ons in the Portsmouth area

It was hosted by Hosted by Wave 105’s Mark Collins and all of the Christmas Lights Switch On Parties, which includes Commercial Road and Cosham High Street, have been sponsored by HSDC. Visitors were also able to browse a variety of Christmas stalls, courtesy of the Love Southsea Christmas Market.

Here are 33 pictures of Southsea’s Christmas switch-on.

Palmerston Road Christmas Lights Switch On at Southsea on Thursday 23rd November 2023 Pictured: Santa with the Lord Mayor, Tom Coles and Mayoress, Nikki Coles with Wave 105 presenter, Mark Collins with Pompey football players and cast of Alladin from New Theatre Royal. Picture: Habibur Rahman

1. Palmerston Road Christmas Lights Switch On

Palmerston Road Christmas Lights Switch On at Southsea on Thursday 23rd November 2023 Pictured: Santa with the Lord Mayor, Tom Coles and Mayoress, Nikki Coles with Wave 105 presenter, Mark Collins with Pompey football players and cast of Alladin from New Theatre Royal. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Portsmouth

Photo Sales
Palmerston Road Christmas Lights Switch On at Southsea on Thursday 23rd November 2023 Pictured: Santa with the Lord Mayor, Tom Coles and Mayoress, Nikki Coles with Wave 105 presenter, Mark Collins with Pompey football players and cast of Alladin from New Theatre Royal. Picture: Habibur Rahman

2. Palmerston Road Christmas Lights Switch On

Palmerston Road Christmas Lights Switch On at Southsea on Thursday 23rd November 2023 Pictured: Santa with the Lord Mayor, Tom Coles and Mayoress, Nikki Coles with Wave 105 presenter, Mark Collins with Pompey football players and cast of Alladin from New Theatre Royal. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Portsmouth

Photo Sales
Palmerston Road Christmas Lights Switch On at Southsea on Thursday 23rd November 2023 Pictured: Crowds gather watching the main stage entertainment Picture: Habibur Rahman

3. Palmerston Road Christmas Lights Switch On

Palmerston Road Christmas Lights Switch On at Southsea on Thursday 23rd November 2023 Pictured: Crowds gather watching the main stage entertainment Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Portsmouth

Photo Sales
Palmerston Road Christmas Lights Switch On at Southsea on Thursday 23rd November 2023 Pictured: Crowds gather watching the main stage entertainment. Picture: Habibur Rahman

4. Palmerston Road Christmas Lights Switch On

Palmerston Road Christmas Lights Switch On at Southsea on Thursday 23rd November 2023 Pictured: Crowds gather watching the main stage entertainment. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Portsmouth

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:SouthseaPortsmouth