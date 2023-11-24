Crowds flocked to Southsea to watch the annual Christmas light switch-on ceremony – complete with some familiar faces.
The festive event in Palmerston Road Christmas took place on November 23 between 5pm and 7pm – and saw hundreds gather to enjoy the illumination.
It was hosted by Hosted by Wave 105’s Mark Collins and all of the Christmas Lights Switch On Parties, which includes Commercial Road and Cosham High Street, have been sponsored by HSDC. Visitors were also able to browse a variety of Christmas stalls, courtesy of the Love Southsea Christmas Market.
Here are 33 pictures of Southsea’s Christmas switch-on.
1. Palmerston Road Christmas Lights Switch On
Palmerston Road Christmas Lights Switch On at Southsea on Thursday 23rd November 2023 Pictured: Santa with the Lord Mayor, Tom Coles and Mayoress, Nikki Coles with Wave 105 presenter, Mark Collins with Pompey football players and cast of Alladin from New Theatre Royal. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Portsmouth
2. Palmerston Road Christmas Lights Switch On
3. Palmerston Road Christmas Lights Switch On
Palmerston Road Christmas Lights Switch On at Southsea on Thursday 23rd November 2023 Pictured: Crowds gather watching the main stage entertainment Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Portsmouth
4. Palmerston Road Christmas Lights Switch On
