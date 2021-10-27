Bed and Breakfast no vacancy sign. Picture: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

7 of the best B&B's in the Portsmouth area, according to Google reviews

PORTSMOUTH is perfect for a weekend getaway and there's plenty of B&B's to choose from.

By Charlotte Hawes
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 2:57 pm

Whether you're after a short weekend stay or you're looking for a week-long staycation, Portsmouth has many bed and breakfast hotels that are only a stones throw away from the seafront.

MORE: The most quirky and unusual staycations in Hampshire, including a shepherds hut and a treehouse , Things to do on a rainy day in Portsmouth

We have put together a list of the best B&Bs in Portsmouth, according to Google reviews.

Make sure to click through the whole gallery to see what B&B’s are in the area.

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, with 70 per cent fewer adverts for less than 20p a day.

1. Ye Spotted Dogge, Old Portsmouth

Ye Spotted Dogge, on the High Street, has a rating of 4.8 out of five from 36 reviews on Google.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

2. The Pier, Southsea

The Pier, on Bellevue Terrace, has a rating of 4.7 out of five from 64 reviews on Google

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

3. Becketts, Southsea

Becketts, on Bellevue Terrace, has a rating of 4.6 out of five from 439 reviews on Google.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Somerset House Boutique Hotel, Southsea

Somerset House Boutique Hotel, on Florence Road, has a rating of 4.6 out of five from 75 reviews on Google.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
PortsmouthB&BGoogleHampshirePompey
Next Page
Page 1 of 2