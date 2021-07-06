‘Inside’ – which the Portsmouth artist has been leaving hints and clues across the city about – will run from Friday, July 16 to Sunday, August 1.

The News exclusively revealed that it takes place in the old casino on Osborne Road, Southsea.

My Dog Sighs said: ‘I knew the casino because the owner had let me paint the outside for a previous project.

‘When he let me inside I instantly knew how perfect it was for me and was delighted that I was given permission to use it.’

Take a sneak peak at what to expect from the exhibition in these photos from PA.

Tickets are £10 for adults, £5 for conessions and children go free. They are available from mydogsighs.co.uk.

