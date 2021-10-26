The angriest Avenger will be making an appearance at the outlet shopping centre tomorrow.

Standing at five feet tall, the Hulk will be visiting Gunwharf between 10am and 4pm.

READ MORE: Argos has announced it will be closing a store in Fareham Titchfield

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This Hulk will be at Gunwharf Quays.

The Hulk will be located in Central Square.

A competition will also be running where guests can find the Hulk, take a selfie and post on Instagram with the tag #PortsmouthComicConWin for the chance to win a pair of tickets to the Portsmouth Comic Con 2022.

The event will take place from May 7 to May 8 next year at the Portsmouth Guildhall.

It is set to be a bumper weekend after being postponed from 2019.

Are you planning on trying to find the Incredible Hulk at Gunwharf Quays tomorrow? Let us know in the comments below!

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron