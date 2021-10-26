A giant inflatable Incredible Hulk is coming to Gunwharf Quays - here's when you can see it

A GIANT inflatable Incredible Hulk is coming to Gunwharf Quays.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 5:21 pm

The angriest Avenger will be making an appearance at the outlet shopping centre tomorrow.

Standing at five feet tall, the Hulk will be visiting Gunwharf between 10am and 4pm.

This Hulk will be at Gunwharf Quays.

The Hulk will be located in Central Square.

A competition will also be running where guests can find the Hulk, take a selfie and post on Instagram with the tag #PortsmouthComicConWin for the chance to win a pair of tickets to the Portsmouth Comic Con 2022.

The event will take place from May 7 to May 8 next year at the Portsmouth Guildhall.

It is set to be a bumper weekend after being postponed from 2019.

