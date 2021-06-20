Portsmouth Sausage And Cider Festival 2019, at The Portsmouth Guildhall - Sam Mombar pouring a cider. Picture: Vernon Nash (210919-002)

The Sausage and Cider Festival is coming to Guildhall Square on Saturday, August 21.

Split over two sessions, one in the afternoon and then again in the evening, there will be plenty of entertainment throughout the day.

Festivalgoers will be able to choose from a wide variety of delicious sausages and then wash them down with a range of craft ciders and beers.

If you aren’t a fan of cider there will also be a gin bar and a prosecco bar, as well as soft drink options.

Attendees will also get to enjoy live music from tribute bands and live DJ acts.

Tom Cullen Marketing Manager for Sausage and Cider Festival said: ‘We are delighted that after a very difficult 18 months all we can bring this amazing event to Portsmouth

‘The Sausage and Cider festival will be a great way to start the summer and we are even more excited to have the great selection of sausages and cider available.

‘We hope this event can bring a much-needed boost to the economy and the local area.’

Tickets are on sale for the Sausage and Cider Festival in Portsmouth but you will have to act quickly as they are selling fast.

You can purchase them from the festival’s website here.

