Fireworks. Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images

The Ageas Bowl’s Bonfire Night extravaganza is returning for the first time since November 2019.

The home of Hampshire Cricket will play host to a funfair, music, giveaways, and of course fireworks, in what promises to be another spectacular autumnal occasion.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is the fireworks display?

It will take place tonight (November 5).

The gates open at 6pm and the display itself starts at 7.30pm.

Do you need tickets?

Yes, you need tickets to attend the fireworks display.

But according to the Ageas Bowl’s website tickets are sold out.

Can you get food and drinks at the display?

Food and drink will be available at the ground tonight. Including: hog roast, noodles, pulled pork, pizza, churros, coffee, sweets and more!

What songs will be played during the display?

The fireworks display will be perfectly choreographed to an epic soundtrack.

It will include the following tracks and more:

- All of the Lights, Kanye West

- Give Me Your Live, Sigala ft John Newman

- Little Lies, Fleetwood Mac

- Instruction, Jax Jones

- Pour Some Sugar On Me, Def Leppard

- Don’t Go Yet, Camilla Cabello

- Human, Christina Perri

- Physical, Dua Lipa

- Gangam Style, PSY

- Spice Up Your Life, Spice Girls

Is there parking?

There is on-site parking spaces, but they have also sold out.

What will the weather be like?

It will be cloudy from 6pm and temperatures will be 10C.

