Annual free family fun day in Gosport set to return to Walpole Park

FUN for all the family will be on offer at Gosport’s Walpole Park as a free annual event is set to return.

Gosport Family Fun Day will feature bouncy castles, games, competitions, jungle-themed craft activities, hair braiding, football, prizes and more for a great summer day out.

Held at Walpole Park on Saturday, July 20, the event will run from 11am to 4pm and all activities are free, with no pre-booking required.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the annual day, which is now in its 12th year, with previous years’ events proving very popular with families across the area.

There will be food and snack vendors on site selling refreshments as well as special guests throughout the event hosted by Family Church Gosport, which is set to have something for everyone.

For more information about this year’s Gosport Family Fun Day, visit www.facebook.com/GosportFamilyFunDay