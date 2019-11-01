Anton and Erin – new shows coming to the Portsmouth area

Book now for these upcoming shows.

Anton and Erin – Dance Those Magical Movies at the Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, March 15, 2020

Anton and Erin are back with Dance Those Magical Movies. Featuring choreography set to music that made it big on the silver screen, including Breakfast at Tiffany's, Singin' in the Rain and more.

Madama Butterfly at the Kings Theatre, Southsea, March 28, 2020

Opera International presents An Ellen Kent Production of Puccini’s Madama Butterfly tells the heartbreaking story of the beautiful young Japanese girl who falls in love with an American naval lieutenant – with dramatic results.

kingsportsmouth.co.uk

Prism at Chichester Festival Theatre, November 5-9, 2019

Jack Cardiff has retired to a sleepy village in Buckinghamshire. His days of hard work and play on some of the most famous film sets are now behind him, as are his secret liaisons with some of the most famous women in the world...

cft.org.uk

Ben Fogle at the Kings Theatre, Southsea, March 1, 2020

From crossing Antarctica to conquering Everest, Ben Fogle plans to take the audience on an inspiring adventure.

Join Ben in this uplifting and exciting show, when he’ll be sharing his stories of the wilderness.

Ben has climbed Everest, been swimming with crocodiles, saved elephants, dodged pirates, been marooned for a year on an uninhabited island.

He has also walked to the South Pole, Crossed the Empty Quarter with camels, rowed across the Atlantic Ocean, tracked the Migration of the Wilderbeest and has swam from Alcatraz. He will be recounting his wild tales at the Kings Theatre, Southsea, next year.

For more details and ticket information and prices, go to kingsportsmouth.co.uk or call 02392 82 8282.

Calendar Girls The Musical at Chichester Festival Theatre, November 13-21, 2019

Calendar Girls The Musical by Gary Barlow and Tim Firth is the award-winning production based on the true story of the calendar girls – a group of ordinary ladies who achieved something extraordinary.

This musical comedy, which received fantastic five-star reviews in London’s West End, stars Sarah Jane Buckley, Sue Devaney, Julia Hills, Judy Holt, Ruth Madoc, Lisa Maxwell and Rebecca Storm.

For ticket information and more details, go to cft.org.uk or call 01243 781 312.