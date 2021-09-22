Bada Bingo rave night comes to Hampshire- Here's when it is, how to get tickets and what prizes are on offer
GRAB your glowsticks and your bingo dabbers as new bingo-rave night comes to Hampshire.
If you love a rave but also enjoy a night at the bingo, Bada Bingo could be the perfect event for you.
The bingo-meets- rave night promises a wild evening with live DJ's, circus performers, confetti cannons and big prizes.
Bada Bingo has announced that it will venture to 15 cities, bringing the party and bingo fun all over the UK.
Read More
The bingo-rave night will take place at Buzz Bingo Lordshill, Southampton on Saturday, October 9.
The ‘bonkers’ event will begin at 8.45pm and finish at 11.45pm.
Last entry for party-goers will be at 9.45pm.
Dubbed the ‘most electrifying party bingo’ game by organisers, Bada Bingo will combine the classic game of bingo with a nightclub-rave style atmosphere.
Prizes will include a life-sized teddy bear, a lordship title and big prizes such as a trip to Amsterdam.
Events have been announced up until January 2022, with the bingo-rave night also visiting Nottingham, Newcastle, Bristol and many more major UK cities.
Tickets are now on sale from £5 and are available to purchase on Skiddle.
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, with 70 per cent fewer adverts for less than 20p a day.