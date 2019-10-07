Banff Ocean Film Festival, Kings Theatre, Southsea, REVIEW: 'The festival didn’t disappoint those who were seeking a thrill on the waves'

The Kings Theatre was unsurprisingly packed to the rafters for the annual Banff Ocean Film Festival.

Returning to the screen for another set of captivating and inspiring ocean films, the festival didn’t disappoint those who were seeking a thrill on the waves from the comfort of their theatre seat.

As usual, the festival screened 10 short films made by amateur and professional videographers from across the globe.

Varying in length from three minutes to 43 minutes, the films this year seemed to focus more on individuals and their relationship with the ocean, rather than the environmental impact climate change and other factors are having on our seas which seemed to be a common theme over the past few years.

The longest film of the evening was called Manry At Sea which was about newspaperman Robert Manry’s Atlantic voyage from Ohio, USA, to Falmouth, Cornwall, in a 13-and-a-half foot boat called Tinkerbelle.

Although his 78-day journey was incredible, it was sometimes hard to understand what was going on. I think the length of the film – a long 43 minutes – made some members of the audience lose interest.

For me, the shorter films were the highlights.

Surface by Ben Thouard captured underwater photography at its best and showcased one man’s passion for his craft.

I Am Fragile was another short-but-sweet stunning film, showcasing changing landscapes in the Arctic.

However my favourite was definitely Surfer Dan, which was about landlocked surfer Dan Schetter, who lives near Lake Superior in Michigan. In the winter, he doesn’t let the strong winds, deadly currents and icebergs stop him from catching waves. His laid-back attitude, crazy outlook and love for his dogs made Dan seem more personal – and he was rewarded by laughs from the audience.