Best things to do in the Portsmouth area on Friday and Saturday

Dr Feelgood will be at the The Spring, Havant, on November 16.
EVENT: Dr Feelgood have enjoyed global success with hit singles including Milk and Alcohol, Roxette, Back in the Night and Down at the Doctors. The Spring, Havant, Saturday, 8pm. 

CONCERT: Concert pianist Francesco Attesti will be joined by the Fine Voice Academy. Tickets £12.50, those aged under 18 £10.  Portsmouth Cathedral, Old Portsmouth, Friday, 7.30pm. 

MUSIC: Portsmouth Choral Union perform Requiem and Solemn Vespers. Tickets £14, students £7.75, those aged under 16 £1.25.  St Mary’s Church, Fratton, Saturday, 7.30pm. 

STAGE: Go back in time and watch the famous Terry Deary books be brought to life using actors and groundbreaking 3D special effects. Tickets £20. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Friday, 7pm. 

GIG: Mike Pender, pictured, The Trems, The Fortunes, Swinging Blue Jeans and The Dakotas bring you an evening of nostalgia during The Sensational 60s Experience. Tickets £28.50. Ferneham Hall, Fareham, Friday, 7.30pm. 

THEATRE: The Groundlings Theatre Company present Little Women which follows the lives of four sisters in the aftermath of the Civil War. Groundlings Theatre, Portsmouth, Friday, 3pm/7.30pm. 