Best things to do in the Portsmouth area this weekend

Here are our top picks.

BALLET: Moscow City Ballet return to the stage with their production of The Sleeping Beauty. Presented with full orchestra, tickets are from £10. Chichester Festival Theatre, Saturday and Sunday, 2.30pm.

EVENT: Go back in time and explore the historic dockyard, home to HMS Warrior and HMS Victory. Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, Monday, 10am-5pm.

FILM: Behind the Vatican walls, Pope Benedict and the future Pope Francis must find common ground to forge a new path for the Catholic Church. No6 Cinema, Portsmouth, Saturday, 7pm.

PANTOMIME: Former EastEnder and Dancing on Ice star Matt Lapinskas is just one of the stars in traditional panto Beauty and the Beast, so prepare to be dazzled. Ticket prices vary. Ferneham Hall, Fareham, Saturday, 2.30pm.

SHOW: Enjoy this Christmas pantomime about the boy who never grew up, starring Marti Pellow as Captain Hook. Ticket prices vary. Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, Sunday, 1pm and 5pm.

STAGE: This is no fairy tale. There’s a Prince Charming, but Cinders won’t let anyone sweep her off her feet, disillusioned with chasing her happy ending. Nuffield Southampton Theatres, Saturday, 4pm.