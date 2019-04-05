Book your seat now for these great stage productions.

Blood Brothers at the Kings Theatre, Southsea, April 30-May 4

Written by Willy Russell, this legendary tale tells the story of twins who were separated at birth, grow up in completely different circumstances, only to meet again with fateful consequences.

A Hundred Different Words of Love at The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, May 31

Three years ago, James met the love of his life. A year ago, they broke up. This is James’ story of falling in love and landing broken-hearted. It’s about how he was best man at Sarah and Emma’s wedding and above all it’s about a quest: to find the right words to make sense of love.

Definitely not Romeo and Juliet at the Portsmouth Guildhall, April 30

Two actors battle through the hiccups of staging a seven-person tragedy despite technical glitches, botched lines, bad acting and an unexpected surprise. They’re determined to hobble through regardless. And whatever you do, remember, it’s Definitely Not Romeo and Juliet!

The Trials of Oscar Wilde at the Theatre Royal Winchester, April 25-27

Following a sell-out West End run, European Arts Company presents this dramatisation of the libel and criminal trials of Oscar Wilde – written by his grandson Merlin Holland.

February 14, 1895, was the triumphant opening night of The Importance of Being Earnest and the poignant beginning of Wilde’s career as a notable playwright.

Less than 100 days later, he found himself a common prisoner sentenced to two years hard labour. So what happened during the trials? Was he persecuted or the author of his own downfall?

Using the actual words spoken in court, feel what it was like to be in the company of a flawed genius…

Wizard of Oz at Chichester Festival Theatre, December 14- 29

When Dorothy runs away from her home in Kansas with her dog Toto, she’s caught up in a terrifying cyclone and finds herself in the strange and magical land of Oz.

There she encounters a host of curious and enchanting characters. Accompanied by a Scarecrow, a Tin Man and a Cowardly Lion, can Dorothy escape the Wicked Witch of the West, reach the Emerald City and find the mysterious Wizard of Oz?

Join Chichester Festival Youth Theatre next Christmas as they travel the yellow brick road in this family-friendly show.

