Can you buy last minute tickets for Victorious Festival 2019?

VICTORIOUS Festival has arrived and it promises a weekend of music and good times.

The musical extravaganza is set to take over Southsea from this afternoon until Sunday, with the likes of Lewis Capaldi, New Order, Rudimental and Two Door Cinema Club all performing.

Victorious Festival is less than 24 hours away. Picture: Habibur Rahman

If you have been undecided on whether to attend Victorious Festival but have been struck by the FOMO and want to go - you are probably wondering if tickets are still available?

Here's what you need to know about buying Victorious tickets last minute:

Are tickets still available?

Fortunately if you have now decided to try to go to Victorious Festival, the good news is that tickets have not yet sold out.

With weekend tickets and day tickets still available for purchase - but weekend car park for the official festival parking have sold out.

How much are tickets and how can I buy them?

You can purchase your tickets direct from Victorious Festival's website by clicking this link here.

These are the prices for the festival tickets:

- Weekend tickets for all three days - £125 plus £12.50 booking fee

- Friday - £40 plus £4 booking fee

- Saturday - £45 plus £4.50 booking fee

- Sunday - £45 plus £4.50 booking fee

Can I buy them in person?

Tickets will be available from 1pm at the festival box office if you would prefer to purchase them in person and not online.

You can find the box office at Gate C, which is located opposite Palmerston Road.

When is Victorious Festival?

The Portsmouth-based festival starts on Friday, August 23, and continues through Sunday, August 25, promising three days full of music and good times.

Are you going to Victorious Festival? Let us know who you are most excited to see in the comments below.