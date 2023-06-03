Cheers to pub grub: Here's some of the best food pubs in Portsmouth according to Google Reviews

Portsmouth has some good pubs that serve food.
Whether it’s looking for the perfect lunch to go with a pint or simply savouring for some good quality food for a decent price, pubs in Portsmouth can provide nice meals at a fraction of the cost of some fancy restaurants.
So whatever is on the menu for you and family, why not enjoy a meal out at one of these pubs, according to Google reviews.
1. Loch Fyne Restaurant and Bar
2 Vulcan Buildings. 4.3 stars out of 5 based on 1,600 google reviews. Pic Google Photo: google
2. The Florence Arms Gastro Pub
18-20 Florence Rd. 4.4 stars out of 5 based on 664 Google Reviews. Pic Google Photo: google
3. The Still & West, Old Portsmouth
Bath Square, Old Portsmouth. 4.4 stars out of 5 based on 2,400 Google Reviews. Pic Google Photo: google
4. The Sally Port Inn, Old Portsmouth
The Sally Port Inn, Old Portsmouth. 4.8 stars out of 5 based on 133 Google Reviews.
The Sally Port Inn, Old Portsmouth. 4.8 stars out of 5 based on 133 Google Reviews. Picture: Sarah Standing (170423-2065) Photo: Sarah Standing