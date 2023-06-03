News you can trust since 1877
Cheers to pub grub: Here's some of the best food pubs in Portsmouth according to Google Reviews

Portsmouth has some good pubs that serve food.
By Steve Deeks
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 15:30 BST

Whether it’s looking for the perfect lunch to go with a pint or simply savouring for some good quality food for a decent price, pubs in Portsmouth can provide nice meals at a fraction of the cost of some fancy restaurants.

So whatever is on the menu for you and family, why not enjoy a meal out at one of these pubs, according to Google reviews.

2 Vulcan Buildings. 4.3 stars out of 5 based on 1,600 google reviews. Pic Google

1. Loch Fyne Restaurant and Bar

2 Vulcan Buildings. 4.3 stars out of 5 based on 1,600 google reviews. Pic Google Photo: google

18-20 Florence Rd. 4.4 stars out of 5 based on 664 Google Reviews. Pic Google

2. The Florence Arms Gastro Pub

18-20 Florence Rd. 4.4 stars out of 5 based on 664 Google Reviews. Pic Google Photo: google

Bath Square, Old Portsmouth. 4.4 stars out of 5 based on 2,400 Google Reviews. Pic Google

3. The Still & West, Old Portsmouth

Bath Square, Old Portsmouth. 4.4 stars out of 5 based on 2,400 Google Reviews. Pic Google Photo: google

The Sally Port Inn, Old Portsmouth. 4.8 stars out of 5 based on 133 Google Reviews. Picture: Sarah Standing (170423-2065)

4. Commander Lionel "Buster" Crabb went missing while staying at The Sally Port Inn, Old Portsmouth, causing a political row and probably the greatest ever spy/mystery still to be uncovered. On Wednesday, April 19, 2023 will be the anniversary of his disappearance in 1957. Pictures show The Sally Port Inn as it is today. Picture: Sarah Standing (170423-2065)

The Sally Port Inn, Old Portsmouth. 4.8 stars out of 5 based on 133 Google Reviews. Picture: Sarah Standing (170423-2065) Photo: Sarah Standing

