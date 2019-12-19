Chichester, Portsmouth and Gosport's best things to do on Friday and Saturday

Here are our top picks.

EVENT: Go and find what’s in store in the night sky in winter during this astronomy event. Tickets £7, £5 children and those aged six and above only. South Downs Planetarium, Chichester, Friday, 7.30pm.

EXHIBITION: Wallow in 1980s’ nostalgia with more than 200 iconic objects from that decade. Gosport Gallery, Saturday, 10am-4pm.

MARKET: Go along to Portsmouth Christmas Market and browse various stalls of sweet treats and drinks as well as unique gifts. Commercial Road, Portsmouth, Friday, 9am-7pm.

FILM: Elsa the Snow Queen has the power to create ice and snow. But no matter how happy she is in Arendelle, Elsa finds herself strangely unsettled. No6 Cinema, Portsmouth Dockyard, Friday, 4.15pm.

STAGE: Don your ruby slippers and join Chichester Festival Youth Theatre as they journey along the yellow brick road in a wonderful adventure. Chichester Festival Theatre, Saturday, 2pm and 7pm.

PANTOMIME: Aladdin – a traditional pantomime at which you’ll embark on a magical journey aboard the flying carpet in this fun-filled show. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Saturday, 7pm.