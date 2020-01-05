Chichester, Portsmouth and Havant's best things to do on Monday and Tuesday

Here are our top picks.

FILM: A film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's beloved smash musical and the poems from Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats, by TS Eliot. Chichester Cinema at New Park, Tuesday, 12.15pm.

EVENT: Go back in time and explore the historic dockyard, home to HMS Warrior and HMS Victory. Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, Monday, 10am-5pm.

YOGA: Burn off some Christmas calories and go along to this yoga class for beginners for all abilities. Admission £20 for four weeks. Stacey Community Centre, Copnor, Monday, 6-7pm.

CHOIR: Portsmouth Festival Mixed Choir is a choir of all ages performing music in a friendly atmosphere. New members welcome. Portsmouth Academy, Fratton, Monday, 7.15-9.15pm.

MUSIC: Why not join this choir which performs at various events in the area? All welcome, of any age or singing ability. Go to pitchpipers.co.uk for details. St Philip’s Church, Havant, Tuesday, 7.30pm.

WALK: Get the heart pumping and take a brisk walk to Gunwharf Quays or Southsea and back. New walkers to arrive early to register. Guildhall Square, Portsmouth, Tuesday, 12.15pm.