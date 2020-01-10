Chichester, Southsea and Portsmouth's best things to do on Monday and Tuesday, January 13 and 14

Here are our top picks.

STAGE: The six wives of Henry VIII take to the mic, remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a celebration of 21st century girl power. Chichester Festival Theatre, Tuesday, 8pm.

CLASS: Relax and enjoy this yoga class for beginners, suitable for all ages and abilities. Stacey Community Centre, Copnor, Monday, 6-7pm.

FITNESS: Get sweating and follow fun dance routines during this Zumba session. £5 per session of £25 for six week block. Portchester Community School, Monday, 6-7pm.

EXHIBITION: Go along to this family-friendly exhibition about the first people in Hampshire many thousands of years ago, including real woolly mammoth bones. Gosport Gallery, Tuesday, 10am-4pm.

EVENT: The Portsmouth Dickens Fellowship welcomes a talk by Prof Tony Pointon on the society’s book of the year, Bleak House. All welcome. Non-members £2. St Swithun’s Church Hall, Southsea, Tuesday, 2.30-4.30pm.

THEATRE: Starring Strictly Come Dancing winner Joe McFadden, Priscilla is the adventure of friends who travel to put on the show of a lifetime. Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, Monday, 7.30pm.