Oh yes it is!

And there is no better way to get the whole family into the Christmas spirit than with a trip to the panto.

From dastardly villains, catchy songs and moments of wonder, it is a fantastic way to spend a couple of hours.

Launch of the Kings Theatre panto, Jack and the Beanstalk will take place at the King's Theatre from November 27 to January 2, 2022, starring Jack Edwards, Amy Hart and Sean Smith, among others. Picture: Stuart Martin

Going to the pantomime is always one of the most magical experiences of the year – for little ones and the not so young ones – and there are plenty of options once again in Portsmouth and across Hampshire.

These include retellings of some of the most popular fairy tales of all time!

Here are the Christmas pantomimes taking place this year.

Portsmouth

Cinderella – New Theatre Royal

The story of Cinderella’s quest to go to the ball will be told at the New Theatre Royal.

Make sure to boo the two ugly sisters while you are in the audience, and cheer Cinderella during the magical performance.

Pantos take place on selected dates between December 15 and New Years Eve.

Each production, with stunning choreography and wild costumes, lasts for roughly two hours and 25 minutes.

Tickets start from £10 each and can be purchased here.

There are also signed and relaxed performances available on specific dates, as well as shows for schools.

You can visit the New Theatre Royal website for more information, or you can call the box office on 023 9264 9000.

Sleeping Beauty – Portsmouth Guildhall

To find out if anyone can rescue Sleeping Beauty from her eternal slumber, you can see the Christmas pantomime at Portsmouth Guildhall.

Join Fairy Fabulous, Chester the Jester and their friends as they fight to break Sleeping Beauty’s spell.

The panto has upbeat music and dazzling costumes, and is sure to be fun for all the family.

Performances take place at various times between December 22 and December 30.

Tickets cost between £13.94 and £19.54, and can be purchased here.

A relaxed performance with gentle singing, quieter music and minimal lighting is scheduled at 11am on December 27.

Jack and the Beanstalk – Kings Theatre

The King’s Theatre’s panto Jack and the Beanstalk retells the classic tale of Dame Trott and her son Jack battling with a giant.

A celebrity line-up including Jack Edwards, Sean Smith and former Love Island contestant Amy Hart will bring much festive cheer to the audience.

You can see the pantomime on selected dates between November 27 and January 2, 2022.

Ticket prices are separated into different bands according to where you sit.

Band A tickets nearer the stage are £30 each for adults and £28 for children under 15.

Band B tickets further back cost £27 for adults and £25 for children under 15s.

You can find more information about group discounts, relaxed and sign language performances, and book tickets here.

Beauty and the Beast – Groundlings Theatre

A heart warming adaptation of Beauty and the Beast is being shown at Groundlings Theatre.

The spellbinding adventure of Belle meeting new friends and trying to save Beast promises to make you laugh, cry, shimmy and shake.

To find out if true love can flourish, you can see the panto between December 2 and January 2, 2022.

Ticket prices start from £16 each for adults and £12 for children, with discounts available for concessions and families of four.

The cost varies depending on if you’re watching a preview, standard or premium performance.

You can book tickets on the Groundlings Theatre website, or call the box office at 02392 737370.

Fareham

Dick Whittington – Solent Hotel and Spa

A magical Dick Whittington pantomime is taking place in Fareham especially for children.

If you want your little ones to connect with the true spirit of London, you can bring them to panto on December 22.

The show takes place between 12pm and 4pm.

Tickets cost £35 and includes a festive light afternoon tea alongside the performance.

You can book to see the panto here.

Winchester

Aladdin – Theatre Royal Winchester

This spellbinding production of Aladdin retells the rags to riches story with original songs and a hilarious script.

If you want to find out if Aladdin can find the magic lamp and marry the girl of his dreams, Princess Jasmine, you can see the show between December 4 and January 2.

Each production starts at various times and runs for approximately two hours.

Tickets start from £12.50 each for adults and under 16s, and there are discounted bookings for schools.

Further price information and ticket booking can be accessed here.

The show can also be enjoyed from home via a live stream, and this can be booked here.

There are also accessible performances for those who are visually impaired, deaf or have autism.

More information is on the Theatre Royal website.

Southampton

Cinderella – Mayflower Theatre

If you want to go to the ball this Christmas, Cinderella at the Mayflower Theatre is the show for you.

As well as the Wicked Stepmother and Fairy Godmother, Richard Cadell and Sooty will make an appearance and bring their magic to the show.

It promises to bring laugh out loud comedy and plenty of boos and hisses.

Performances last for approximately two hours and 15 minutes, and take place between December 12 and January 2, 2022.

Shows will start at different times, and tickets range from £19.50 to £47.50 each.

There are several discounts available for adult and school groups, as well as anyone under 18.

A timing schedule, a list of discounts, and more information on accessible performances can be found here.

You can buy tickets here.

Basingstoke

Beauty and the Beast – The Anvil Theatre

A tale as old as time is being retold in Basingstoke, as Belle looks to lift the curse placed on the magnificent prince.

A star-studded cast will entertain the crowds, including Strictly Come Dancing champion Joe McFadden as Beast, and EastEnders' Nick Wilton as Polly La Plonk.

The panto takes place between December 9 and January 2, 2022.

These shows start at different times, usually at 2pm and 6pm, with specific dates designated for school and relaxed performances.

Tickets start at £25 each, including a booking fee, with concessions for youth groups, adult groups and families of four available.

You can buy tickets and see a show timetable here.

Brighton

Aladdin – Brighton Centre

The tale of the magic lamp and Aladdin’s quest for true love is coming to the Brighton Centre.

Anita Dobson from Eastenders will star as the evil Abanazar, alongside a cast including children’s TV star Carl Tracey and many more.

Everyone will need the audience’s help to boo Abanazar and support the heroes with their loudest singing voices – with some people potentially helping on stage!

Aladdin takes place on selected dates between December 22 and December 27.

Ticket prices range from £15 to £35 each if you buy them directly from the Brighton Centre box office.

There are discounts for concessions – anyone under 16 and over 65 years old – and groups.

The cost changes depending on your seats, and a 11.5 per cent booking fee is added to online purchases.

You can buy tickets online here or over the counter at the Brighton Centre.

A British Sign Language performance will take place on December 23 at 5.30pm.

