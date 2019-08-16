Have your say

A SPECTACULAR fireworks display will be visibile from Portsmouth tonight.

Cowes Week is in full flow on the Isle of Wight with sailors and visitors around the world attending the Regatta.

The sailing event is the largest of its kind in the world and has been running since the early 1800s.

The Regatta started last Saturday and will finish tomorrow but there is set to be a spectacular fireworks display taking place tonight as part of the festivities.

Here’s what you need to know:

When is the fireworks display?

The Cowes Week Red Funnel fireworks show will take place today at 9.30pm.

The display will last around 15 minutes so should finish at approximately 9.45pm.

Will the display go ahead despite the forecast?

Heavy rain is forecast for the Isle of Wight from 2pm on-wards and is expected at the time of the fireworks display.

However in a statement on its website this morning, Cowes Week said: ‘Despite the weather, which is expected to be wet, the Red Funnel Fireworks will be going ahead as planned at 21:30.

‘For the accompanying music you can listen to Cowes Radio 87.9fm.’

Will it be view-able from Portsmouth?

Cowes is on the side of the Isle of Wight closest to Portsmouth, so the display should be visible across the Solent – weather depending.

The current weather forecast for Portsmouth at 9pm is for heavy rain.

If you are on the Isle of Wight this evening and in the Cowes area, the best places to view the display are the Parade, the Esplanade, the Green and East Cowes.