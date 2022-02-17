Portsmouth News crossword answers: Here are the solutions for the daily puzzles on The News
Because of a delay in updating these daily solutions, below you’ll find the answers to The News’ puzzles published between Friday, January 7, and Friday, January 14.
Cryptic
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 7
Across: 7 Etude; 8 Tragedy; 9 Schemer; 10 Idled; 12 Sheet music; 15 Biting wind; 18 Earth; 19 Artisan; 21 Couplet; 22 Rider.
Down: 1 Reasonable; 2 Ought; 3 Beam; 4 Starve; 5 Talisman; 6 Realise; 11 Dictionary; 13 Handhold; 14 Sternum; 16 Wealth; 17 Aside; 20 Tare.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 8
Across: 1 Pier; 8 All the same; 9 Dark room; 10 Into; 12 Lassie; 14 Stains; 15 Minute; 17 Brewer; 18 Type; 19 Redolent; 21 Positively; 22 So-so.
Down: 2 Incapacity; 3 Rank; 4 Alcove; 5 Rhymes; 6 Estimate; 7 Nero; 11 Tenderness; 13 Souvenir; 16 Earwig; 17 Bidder; 18 Taps; 20 Lays.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 9
Across: 7 Crossword clue; 8 Entrance; 9 Raft; 10 Farrow; 12 Indoor; 14 Denial; 16 League; 18 Taxi; 20 Deflated; 22 Pulling a punch.
Down: 1 Frontage; 2 Usurer; 3 Swan; 4 Free will; 5 Scored; 6 Buff; 11 Well done; 13 Opulence; 15 Icicle; 17 Abacus; 19 Abut; 21 Fear.
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 10
Across: 6 Staying; 7 Moron; 9 Act; 10 Merriment; 12 Boxing glove; 15 Disorganise; 17 Gem cutter; 19 Imp; 21 Trips; 22 Witness.
Down: 1 Stock; 2 Eye; 3 Anne; 4 Formalist; 5 Connive; 8 Origin; 11 Horoscope; 13 Ingots; 14 Firearm; 16 Smash; 18 Evil; 20 One.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 11
Across: 1 Playthings; 7 Plane; 8 Ballast; 10 Linesmen; 11 Left; 13 Gorgon; 15 Loathe; 17 Sage; 18 Particle; 21 Slights; 22 Amend; 23 Checkmates.
Down: 1 Prawn; 2 Aversion; 3 Tables; 4 Idle; 5 Gravest; 6 Apologists; 9 Title deeds; 12 Contract; 14 Roguish; 16 Ransom; 19 Crews; 20 Chic.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 12
Across: 6 Puts all; 7 Scrap; 9 Scrip; 10 Vocation; 12 In one basket; 14 Submariners; 18 Panache; 19 Acute; 21 Alter; 22 His eggs.
Down: 1 Quick; 2 Assign; 3 Old; 4 Scales; 5 Painter; 8 Carbine; 11 Anarchy; 13 Curable; 15 Moaned; 16 Racket; 17 Stage; 20 Hit.
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 13
Across: 1 Wont; 3 Condense; 9 Inverse; 10 Rumba; 11 Pull a fast one; 13 Tip-off; 15 Job lot; 17 Manslaughter; 20 Irons; 21 Lateral; 22 Constant; 23 Mead.
Down: 1 Whippets; 2 Novel; 4 One way; 5 Dark thoughts; 6 Nominal; 7 Edam; 8 Breakfast set; 12 Startled; 14 Platoon; 16 Gallon; 18 Three; 19 Disc.
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 14
Across: 1 Pupa; 3 Smacking; 9 Liaison; 10 Sepia; 11 Cloven-hoofed; 13 Estate; 15 Corset; 17 Brother-in-law; 20 Plato; 21 Shatter; 22 Sinister; 23 News.
Down: 1 Policies; 2 Piano; 4 Months; 5 Cosmopolitan; 6 Impress; 7 Gear; 8 Ostentatious; 12 Stewards; 14 Terrain; 16 Lessee; 18 Lathe; 19 Upas.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 15
Across: 1 Sheet anchor; 9 Log; 10 Tradition; 11 Theta; 13 Elapsed; 14 Entomb; 16 Repose; 18 Prelate; 19 Beset; 20 Guileless; 21 Won; 22 Stateliness.
Down: 2 Hug; 3 Extra; 4 Abased; 5 Coinage; 6 Omissions; 7 Clothes pegs; 8 Inadvertent; 12 Extremist; 15 Meanest; 17 Reveal; 19 Basin; 21 Was.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 16
Across: 4 Insight; 8 Ideals; 9 Infidel; 10 Nuance; 11 Teller; 12 Perverse; 18 Penknife; 20 Toledo; 21 Tea-set; 22 Digests; 23 Clever; 24 Censors.
Down: 1 Kidnaps; 2 Repairs; 3 Cliche; 5 Nineteen; 6 Icicle; 7 Heeled; 13 Reporter; 14 Missive; 15 Welters; 16 Notice; 17 Rebels; 19 Keenly.
Quick
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 7
Across: 7 Idler; 8 Therapy; 9 Habitue; 10 Realm; 12 Possession; 15 Sedulously; 18 Yeast; 19 Enthral; 21 Enclose; 22 Might.
Down: 1 Dishonesty; 2 Globe; 3 Fret; 4 Stress; 5 Reprisal; 6 Satanic; 11 Manipulate; 13 Oblation; 14 Advance; 16 Uneven; 17 Dregs; 20 Tame.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 8
Across: 1 Hail; 8 At long last; 9 Disagree; 10 Airy; 12 Attest; 14 Taurus; 15 Instil; 17 Seethe; 18 Rear; 19 Question; 21 Break-of-day; 22 Sled.
Down: 2 Assistance; 3 Lava; 4 Claret; 5 Intent; 6 Pleasure; 7 Stay; 11 Rough-house; 13 External; 16 Liquor; 17 Steady; 18 Ruby; 20 Toys.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 9
Across: 7 Reprehensible; 8 Accustom; 9 Gang; 10 Wander; 12 Corner; 14 Stream; 16 Lodger; 18 Epic; 20 Motivate; 22 Comprehension.
Down: 1 Merchant; 2 Ground; 3 Shut; 4 Inimical; 5 Linger; 6 Plan; 11 Remember; 13 Election; 15 Escape; 17 Divest; 19 Poor; 21 Tier.
THURSDAY , FEBRUARY 10
Across: 6 Attempt; 7 Bogus; 9 Din; 10 Exonerate; 12 New Year’s Eve; 15 Dead certain; 17 Elucidate; 19 Roe; 21 Unite; 22 Acrobat.
Down: 1 Strip; 2 Let; 3 Apex; 4 Courtship; 5 Furtive; 8 Intact; 11 Mendacity; 13 Yields; 14 Telling; 16 Total; 18 Tact; 20 Row.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 11
Across: 1 Disdainful; 7 Naive; 8 Creator; 10 Helpless; 11 Skit; 13 Strong; 15 Stance; 17 Also; 18 Sedition; 21 Marquee; 22 Knobs; 23 Necromancy.
Down: 1 Drill; 2 Swelling; 3 Access; 4 Need; 5 Untaken; 6 Enthusiasm; 9 Rottenness; 12 Stricken; 14 Reserve; 16 Redeem; 19 Irony; 20 Purr.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 12
Across: 6 Stretch; 7 Snack; 9 Utter; 10 Matures; 12 Stockholder; 14 Made to order; 18 Callous; 19 Askew; 21 Joust; 22 Forgive.
Down: 1 State; 2 Desert; 3 Icy; 4 Annual; 5 Schemer; 8 Gathers; 11 Octopus; 13 Matador; 15 Enlist; 16 Ensign; 17 Leave; 20 Rod.
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 13
Across: 1 Open; 3 Merciful; 9 Exploit; 10 Mount; 11 Illiberality; 13 Notify; 15 Starve; 17 Well-mannered; 20 Imbue; 21 Dispute; 22 Pleasant; 23 Lees.
Down: 1 Obedient; 2 Expel; 4 Entire; 5 Completeness; 6 Fluster; 7 Late; 8 Doubtfulness; 12 Heedless; 14 Tremble; 16 Pardon; 18 Route; 19 Limp.
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 14
Across: 1 Full; 3 Stocking; 9 Outwear; 10 Novel; 11 Discomfiture; 13 Impose; 15 Surest; 17 Disreputable; 20 Least; 21 Odorous; 22 Wheedles; 23 Shed.
Down: 1 Floodlit; 2 Lotus; 4 Thrift; 5 Construction; 6 Inverse; 7 Gull; 8 Demonstrated; 12 Stressed; 14 Private; 16 Oppose; 18 Booth; 19 Blow.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 15
Across: 1 Intentional; 9 Apt; 10 Directive; 11 Eider; 13 Cruiser; 14 Outset; 16 Perish; 18 Narrate; 19 Resin; 20 Energetic; 21 Foe; 22 At all events.
Down: 2 Net; 3 Elder; 4 Thrice; 5 Occlude; 6 Amidships; 7 Take counsel; 8 Reprehended; 12 Detergent; 15 Evangel; 17 Nettle; 19 Ruche; 21 Fit.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 16
Across: 4 Approve; 8 Reader; 9 Console; 10 Dainty; 11 Relief; 12 Contrite; 18 Distinct; 20 Cringe; 21 Arrant; 22 Opposed; 23 Parcel; 24 Probity.
Down: 1 Produce; 2 Salient; 3 Fetter; 5 Progress; 6 Result; 7 Valley; 13 Indecent; 14 Infancy; 15 Stately; 16 Proper; 17 Entomb; 19 Threat.