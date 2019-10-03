Distinguished bikers ride out for charity

OVER 100 people have taken part in a vintage motorcycle ride to raise money for charities.

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride saw over 100 men and women brave the wet weekend weather to make the journey from Winchester to Portsmouth Guildhall.

Bikers were sponsored to take part in the event with money being used to support prostate cancer research and men’s mental health charities.

Organiser, Andrew Collett, 61, said: ‘So far we have raised £23,000. As well as raising funds, the event was about raising the profile of prostate cancer which if caught early is treatable. It is a similar situation with mental health. Lots of men don’t like to talk about mental health even though one in four will suffer from a mental health problem during their lives.’

The ride was part of a global event which saw more than 100,000 participants raise £5.6 million.

In keeping with the name of the event, participants wore a range of clothing including tweeds, dinner jackets, suits and even kilts.

Andrew added: ‘The procession of bikes made quite a spectacle. There was a fantastic atmosphere and everyone had a good time for a great cause.’

The local ride has been taking place for the last five years. Last year’s ride raised over £30,000.