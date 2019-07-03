Dogs of all shapes and sizes to compete in RSPCA Stubbington Ark's fun dog show

DOG lovers from across the area are invited to enjoy a fun dog show hosted by RSPCA Solent Branch and Stubbington Ark.

Celebrating dogs of all shapes and sizes, the show will take place at Warsash Festival, Strawberry Field, Newtown Road, Warsash on Saturday, July 6.

Dogs of all shapes and sizes are welcome

There are numerous classes for all ages and types to take part in, from the owner who looks most like their dog and junior handler competition, to the best trick and scruffiest mutt, and rescue dog of the year.

READ MORE: 13 best pictures of sausage dogs walking for charity on Hayling Island beach

Kirstie Blakeley, animal centre manager at The Stubbington Ark, said: ‘It’ll be a great day out and a fantastic chance for owners to socialise their dogs with others and take part in classes and games.

‘We’re looking forward to the competitions, and being able to celebrate dogs of all shapes and sizes and hope it’ll also be a chance to raise money for the neglected, abused and abandoned animals who are currently in our care at The Stubbington Ark.’

Anyone looking to enter their dog into one of the classes can register from 12.30pm on the day, with the classes beginning at 1.30pm. Entry fee will be just £2 per class.

Last year, the RSPCA’s Solent branch rehomed 866 animals. For more information on the branch and The Stubbington Ark animal rescue centre, visit the website at www.stubbingtonark.org.uk