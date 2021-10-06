Endangered zebra gives birth to 'healthy' foal at Marwell Zoo in front of a crowd of visitors

An endangered Grevy’s zebra gave birth to a healthy foal at the zoo’s wild explorers paddock, opposite Marwell’s Hall, in front of amazed onlookers.

Keepers carefully monitored the zebra from a distance and answered questions from guests, while first-time mother Ellen gave birth in just 30 minutes.

Marwell Zoo visitors treated to the birth of an endangered Grevy’s zebra foal The latest addition to Marwell Zoo, an adorable Grevy's zebra foal which was born in the middle of the afternoon in front of stunned visitors!

Both mother and foal, whose name and gender are to be confirmed, are doing very well.

Marwell Zoo's hoofstock team leader, Tim Rowlands, said: ‘We knew Ellen was soon to be expecting so we have been monitoring her and allowing her access to the paddock and the indoor area.

‘Zebra normally like to do their own thing and take themselves away, so giving birth in the middle of the afternoon in front of a crowd of guests isn’t common but she wasn’t concerned by the interest and it was a very smooth delivery with the healthy foal arriving in around half an hour. The foal is enjoying exploring, though is still staying close to its mother, who is the dominant female of the herd and is being very protective.’

The Grevy’s zebra is one of Africa’s rarest large mammals with fewer than 3,000 individuals left in the wild.

They are found in small and isolated areas in Northern Kenya and Ethiopia.

The latest arrival increases Marwell’s total numbers of Grevy’s zebra to six.

Marwell manages the International Studbook and the European Ex situ Programme for Grevy’s zebra and encourage participants to support their conservation initiatives in Kenya.

