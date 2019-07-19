Book your seat now for these popular shows coming to the Portsmouth area.

Eric & Ern at the Kings Theatre, Southsea, October 5, 2019

Starring Ian Ashpitel and Jonty Stephens, they recreate Morecambe and Wise’s most loved routines, songs and sketches and of course a musical guest. This show evokes memories take you back to a world of sunshine and laughter.

kingsportsmouth.co.uk

It’s True, It’s True, It’s True at The Spring, Havant, October 5, 2019

Award-winning Breach Theatre re-stage the 1612 trial of Agostino Tassi for the rape of baroque painter Artemisia Gentileschi.

Based on surviving court transcripts, this new play dramatises the seven-month trial that gripped Renaissance Rome.

Tickets £10.

thespring.co.uk

Still No Idea at the New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth, October 9, 2019

Still No Idea is Lisa Hammond and Rachael Spence’s quest: a mischievous look at two friends searching for drama, action, and a story to tell. Part-verbatim theatre, part-confession, part-comedy sketch show with a bit of singing and dancing thrown in.

Benjamin Zephaniah at Theatre Royal Winchester, September 29, 2019

He befriended Nelson Mandela, fought in the 1980s race riots and recorded radical reggae music with Bob Marley’s former band.

Benjamin Zephaniah was unable to read and write at school but became one of Britain’s most remarkable poets.

He’s returning for his first tour in eight years, which coincides with his autobiography, The Life And Rhymes Of Benjamin Zephaniah.

On stage, Zephaniah will explain how he fought injustice and discrimination to lead a remarkable life, while sharing a selection of favourite stories and poems.

Tickets £24.

theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk

Les Misérables at Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, October 29-November 23, 2019

Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed new production of Boublil and Schönberg’s musical Les Misérables recreates one of the most popular musicals in the world.

With scenery inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, the magnificent score of Les Misérables includes the songs; I Dreamed a Dream, On My Own, Bring Him Home, One Day More, Master Of The House and many more.

For more information and ticket prices, go to mayflower.org.uk or call (023) 8071 1811.