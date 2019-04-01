Fareham, Emsworth and Portsmouth's best things to do on Tuesday and Wednesday

The Fureys will be at Ferneham Hall, Fareham, on Tuesday.
The Fureys will be at Ferneham Hall, Fareham, on Tuesday.

Here are six of the best events taking place across the region. 

GIG: The Fureys present an evening of Irish classics such as I Will Love You, The Green Fields of France, Her Father Didn’t Like Me Anyway and more. Ferneham Hall, Fareham, Tuesday, 7.30pm.

EVENT: Go along to this group for ex-service personnel and civilians to promote understanding about life in the armed forces. Cosham Library, Wednesday, 10.30am-12.30pm.

MUSIC: Enjoy an evening of music with Drenge – the Peak District duo who are renowned for their punky-blues rock sounds on the guitar and drums. Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, Wednesday, 7.30pm.

STAGE: Sir Chiltern is wealthy, in love and a promising politician –  the ideal husband. However a damning secret from his past threatens to ruin both his career and marriage. Groundlings Theatre, Portsea, Tuesday, 7.30pm.

FILM: Go on an awe-inspiring journey with Banff Mountain Film Festival’s blue programme, which showcases six short films about extraordinary people and landscapes. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Tuesday, 7.30pm.

CONCERT: Havant’s Clarinet and Saxophone Choir will be performing as part of Havant Music Festival with their concert of jazz and funk music. Tickets £8. St James’ Church, Emsworth, Tuesday, 7pm. 