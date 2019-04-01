Fareham, Emsworth and Portsmouth's best things to do on Tuesday and Wednesday

Here are six of the best events taking place across the region.

GIG: The Fureys present an evening of Irish classics such as I Will Love You, The Green Fields of France, Her Father Didn’t Like Me Anyway and more. Ferneham Hall, Fareham, Tuesday, 7.30pm.

EVENT: Go along to this group for ex-service personnel and civilians to promote understanding about life in the armed forces. Cosham Library, Wednesday, 10.30am-12.30pm.

MUSIC: Enjoy an evening of music with Drenge – the Peak District duo who are renowned for their punky-blues rock sounds on the guitar and drums. Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, Wednesday, 7.30pm.

STAGE: Sir Chiltern is wealthy, in love and a promising politician – the ideal husband. However a damning secret from his past threatens to ruin both his career and marriage. Groundlings Theatre, Portsea, Tuesday, 7.30pm.

FILM: Go on an awe-inspiring journey with Banff Mountain Film Festival’s blue programme, which showcases six short films about extraordinary people and landscapes. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Tuesday, 7.30pm.

CONCERT: Havant’s Clarinet and Saxophone Choir will be performing as part of Havant Music Festival with their concert of jazz and funk music. Tickets £8. St James’ Church, Emsworth, Tuesday, 7pm.