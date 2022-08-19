Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Fratton Family Festival, which will see both ends at Fratton Road and Arundel Street closed to stage festivities, is the area’s biggest family festival in the calendar.

On September 18, Fratton Road will be transformed into a hub of live music, street food, fairground rides, dancing and rows of fun-packed community stalls from 11am to 4pm.

Marking its fifth anniversary, this year will see live music at two stages, the Fratton Bridge Stage and Arundel Street Stage.

Performances will include the likes of female Portsmouth two-piece Astromoda, singer Bella Estelle, Relevator, Havant singer Tasmin Escott, Pork Soda DJ, Jordan Duke and hip-hop, funk, rock and soul band South Coast Ghosts.

The event is staged by Fratton Big Local, a lottery funded project aiming to make lasting improvements to Fratton.

The festival made its return last year after Covid restrictions meant it had to be postponed for a year.

Nick Courtney, music coordinator for the festival and ticketing promoter echoed the festivals ‘importance’ in bringing the community together.

He said: ‘It's a great event. What makes it important is it's the only day of the year when all the traders in Fratton actually come out of their shops and socialise together and do something together.

‘No one knows each other, no one meets each other. It's really important because it brings the whole community together.

‘It's a multicultural community. The society tend to segregate themselves a bit but not on this occasion.

‘Everyone comes together and has fun in the same place.

‘The people of Portsmouth support that and the locals support that. It's a beautiful atmosphere, a lovely day and it's got to be the best thing to ever happen to that area.’

About 50 stall holders are expected on site including local businesses, food and drink vendors as well as children’s entertainment.

Admission is free.

The consumption of alcohol will only be permitted inside the road’s pubs and will not be permitted on the streets.