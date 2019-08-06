Fun-packed day in store for Waterlooville families as summer fete is ready to return

CIRCUS skills and a petting zoo are just some of the free activities on offer when the Waterlooville Summer Fete returns.

The Waterlooville Events Team has been busy preparing for this year’s event, which is on Sunday, August 18, in Jubilee Park.

Entrance is free between 11am and 3pm, and there are plenty of activities for the whole family.

Visitors can learn circus skills with Top Banana Circus, pet the animals of the Mucky Bucket mobile farm, play laser quest with the Peter Ashley Activity Centre, be entertained by Tony Spaghetti, bounce around with KTroo, Zorb, throw soft balls at a giant dartboard, play giant Jenga, tin pan alley and quoits or get a temporary tattoo.

There will be a funfair, bungee trampoline, bouncy castle and carriage rides and more than 70 stalls. There will also be a dog show and agility course, with proceeds going to Service Dogs UK.