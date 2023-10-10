Glow Marwell: Sneak peak of Christmas lights event at Hampshire zoo - how to get your tickets
Stunning light displays at the Hampshire zoo include a 36 metre multicoloured light tunnel, a towering enchanted tree, 32 light up stepping stones and a very exciting UK first - glowing seesaws which will glow in a variety of colours, joining last year’s moon chairs to create a playpark of gently glowing, picture-perfect photo opportunities.Filled with awe and wonder our Glow trail, which encompasses the front loop of the zoo, explores the theme of enchanted nature. Comprising moving butterflies, a projected enchanted Glow Forest, lasers, lights and more snow than ever before. The displays will incorporate music to awaken the senses and add a magical, festive feel whilst Christmas food cabins will create a Christmas market vibe. Café Graze will have festive fares to tempt those looking for a full meal and our fabulous fire pits will be back so guests can toast marshmallows whilst warming up.
Father Christmas is available on selected dates and guests can turn up and pay on the day. This will be strictly first come first served and tickets cost £10 per child (0-17) and include a gift.
For those who prefer a quieter experience, we’ve introduced Quiet Glow nights on Monday, December 4 and Monday, December 11. On these nights we will be turning down the volume of the music around the event and reducing capacity.For more information and booking visit www.marwell.org.uk/christmas