News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Holly Willoughby quits This Morning
Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester
Mental health is the main reason kids call Childline, charity reveals
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper
Bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters found on Israeli territory

Glow Marwell: Sneak peak of Christmas lights event at Hampshire zoo - how to get your tickets

A sneak peek behind the scenes peek of this year’s popular Glow Marwell event has given visitors a taste of what they expect at the festive event.
By Kelly Brown
Published 10th Oct 2023, 17:56 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 18:08 BST

Stunning light displays at the Hampshire zoo include a 36 metre multicoloured light tunnel, a towering enchanted tree, 32 light up stepping stones and a very exciting UK first - glowing seesaws which will glow in a variety of colours, joining last year’s moon chairs to create a playpark of gently glowing, picture-perfect photo opportunities.Filled with awe and wonder our Glow trail, which encompasses the front loop of the zoo, explores the theme of enchanted nature. Comprising moving butterflies, a projected enchanted Glow Forest, lasers, lights and more snow than ever before. The displays will incorporate music to awaken the senses and add a magical, festive feel whilst Christmas food cabins will create a Christmas market vibe. Café Graze will have festive fares to tempt those looking for a full meal and our fabulous fire pits will be back so guests can toast marshmallows whilst warming up.

Father Christmas is available on selected dates and guests can turn up and pay on the day. This will be strictly first come first served and tickets cost £10 per child (0-17) and include a gift.

For those who prefer a quieter experience, we’ve introduced Quiet Glow nights on Monday, December 4 and Monday, December 11. On these nights we will be turning down the volume of the music around the event and reducing capacity.For more information and booking visit www.marwell.org.uk/christmas

A magical scene at Marwell Zoo

1. Glow Marwell

A magical scene at Marwell Zoo Photo: Marwell Zoo

Photo Sales
Stunning scenes will be at Marwell Zoo this festive period

2. Marwell Glow

Stunning scenes will be at Marwell Zoo this festive period Photo: Paul Collins

Photo Sales
Stunning picture opportunities throughout

3. Glow Marwell

Stunning picture opportunities throughout Photo: Marwell Zoo

Photo Sales
There will be plenty for all the family to enjoy - including the moon chairs

4. Marwell Glow

There will be plenty for all the family to enjoy - including the moon chairs Photo: Paul Collins

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Hampshire