Stunning light displays at the Hampshire zoo include a 36 metre multicoloured light tunnel, a towering enchanted tree, 32 light up stepping stones and a very exciting UK first - glowing seesaws which will glow in a variety of colours, joining last year’s moon chairs to create a playpark of gently glowing, picture-perfect photo opportunities.Filled with awe and wonder our Glow trail, which encompasses the front loop of the zoo, explores the theme of enchanted nature. Comprising moving butterflies, a projected enchanted Glow Forest, lasers, lights and more snow than ever before. The displays will incorporate music to awaken the senses and add a magical, festive feel whilst Christmas food cabins will create a Christmas market vibe. Café Graze will have festive fares to tempt those looking for a full meal and our fabulous fire pits will be back so guests can toast marshmallows whilst warming up.