Gosport, Chichester and Portsmouth's best things to do on Monday and Tuesday

Here are our top picks.

THEATRE: Susie is just like any other girl. She wants to be beautiful, adores her charm bracelet and has a crush on a boy from school. But Susie is dead. Chichester Festival Theatre, Tuesday, 7.30pm

EXHIBITION: Go along and wallow in 1980s’ nostalgia with more than 200 iconic objects from that period. Call (023) 9387 7840 for more details. Gosport Gallery, Monday, 10am-4pm.

FAMILY: Get your skates on and take to the ice at the Guildhall ice rink. Tickets £5-£11.50. Go to portsmouthiceskating2019.simpletix.com for details. Guildhall Square, Monday, times vary.

STAGE: No man can resist the charms of seductress Carmen. Carefree and spirited she enchants the soldier, Don José who sacrifices his old life for her. Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, Tuesday, 7.15pm

ART: An exhibition by Nina Borowsky drawing attention to older people and how they cope alone in their later years. Call 07890 422 832 for more details. Portsmouth Central Library, Monday, 11am.

EVENT: At this local councillors Q&A John Beavis, Piers Bateman, Graham Burgess and Chris Carter would be taking questions from the floor. Free. Merlin House, Lee-on-the-Solent, Tuesday, 7.30pm.