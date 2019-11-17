Gosport, Southsea and Fareham's best things to do on Monday and Tuesday

Josh Widdicombe will be at the Kings Theatre, Southsea, on November 19.
Here are our top picks. 

COMEDY: Bit Much promises to be a funny night of grumbles and jokes in which Josh will finally tackle the hot comedy topics. Tickets £22. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Tuesday, 8pm. 

GIG: Daoiri Farrell is a traditional Irish folk singer and bouzouki player who will be performing new material. Tickets £14.

Forest Folk, North Boarhunt, tonight, 7.30pm

EXHIBITION: Go along and wallow in 1980s’ nostalgia with more than 200 iconic objects from that period. Call (023) 9387 7840 for more details. Gosport Gallery, Monday, 10am-4pm. 

STAGE: This festive show will take you back in time to celebrate all your favourite Christmas classics of the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s. Tickets £26.50. Ferneham Hall, Fareham, Monday, 7.30pm. 

THEATRE: Calendar Girls The Musical by Gary Barlow and Tim Firth is the award-winning production based on the true story of group of ordinary Yorkshire ladies. Chichester Festival Theatre, Monday, 7.30pm. 

POETRY: Write Angle host their Spoken Word event featuring Pete the Temp. Also includes open mic for you to perform and recite. Admission £6. The Townhouse, Petersfield, Tuesday, 7.15pm. 