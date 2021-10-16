Great South Run 2021: Live updates from the 5k, mini, juniors and 10-mile events in Portsmouth

THE Great South Run is finally back in Portsmouth!

By Tom Cotterill
Saturday, 16th October 2021, 4:55 am

After a year hiatus due to the pandemic, it is finally time to put on your running shoes.

Events will be taking place throughout the weekend across Portsmouth as part of the Great South Run.

The 10-mile run will be happening on Sunday.

However before that there will be the 5k, junior and mini runs taking place today.

Find out all you need to know about the Great South Run here

We will be bringing you all the latest updates from all of the events across this weekend in Portsmouth.

Expect plenty of pictures as well as stories, videos and reactions!

You can see them all in our live blog below.

It will be updated throughout Saturday and Sunday, so make sure to keep checking back!

Tweet us or contact us on Facebook if you are taking part in the Great South Run and want to share your story!

Live updates from the Great South Run this weekend

Last updated: Friday, 15 October, 2021, 15:54

  • 5k, mini and junior run to take place on Saturday
  • 10 mile Great South Run is on Sunday
Friday, 15 October, 2021, 15:54

Welcome to our live blog

We will be bringing you all the updates throughout the weekend. So stick with us!

