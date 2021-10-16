Great South Run 2021: Live updates from the 5k, mini, juniors and 10-mile events in Portsmouth
THE Great South Run is finally back in Portsmouth!
After a year hiatus due to the pandemic, it is finally time to put on your running shoes.
Events will be taking place throughout the weekend across Portsmouth as part of the Great South Run.
The 10-mile run will be happening on Sunday.
However before that there will be the 5k, junior and mini runs taking place today.
We will be bringing you all the latest updates from all of the events across this weekend in Portsmouth.
Read More
Expect plenty of pictures as well as stories, videos and reactions!
You can see them all in our live blog below.
It will be updated throughout Saturday and Sunday, so make sure to keep checking back!
Tweet us or contact us on Facebook if you are taking part in the Great South Run and want to share your story!
You can now subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for less than 13p a day.
Live updates from the Great South Run this weekend
Last updated: Friday, 15 October, 2021, 15:54
- 5k, mini and junior run to take place on Saturday
- 10 mile Great South Run is on Sunday
Welcome to our live blog
We will be bringing you all the updates throughout the weekend. So stick with us!