Gunwharf Quays: Here is the full list of food options available at the Christmas village

IF you are heading down to the Christmas village in Gunwharf Quays, you are likely to work up an appetite.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Friday, 19th November 2021, 3:41 pm

Between taking a ride on the giant observation wheel or looking at all the wonderful stalls.

You are sure to be left with an empty stomach after a trip to the festive attraction in Portsmouth this year.

View of the Christmas Village. Picture: Keith Woodland (131121-22)

But worry not there are plenty of options to refuel yourself!

We have pulled together a list of all the food that is available at the Gunwharf Quays’ Christmas market – which is open until Sunday, January 2.

Here is all you need to know:

Pyramid Swing Grill

A range of Bratwursts are available here:

- Original – £5

- Smokey Bavarian – £5

- KaseKrainer – £6

- Currywurst – £6

Yorkshire Pudding Wraps

- Beef – £7

- Pork – £7

- Turkey – £7

- Extra meat – £1, Extra Veg – £1

- Portion of roast potatoes – £3.50

- Roast pork roll – £6

- Turkey roll – £6

- Roast beef roll – £6

Waffles Hut

- American donut

- Belgium Waffles

- Churros – 5 for £5 – Nutella sauce £1

