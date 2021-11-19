Between taking a ride on the giant observation wheel or looking at all the wonderful stalls.

You are sure to be left with an empty stomach after a trip to the festive attraction in Portsmouth this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

View of the Christmas Village. Picture: Keith Woodland (131121-22)

But worry not there are plenty of options to refuel yourself!

We have pulled together a list of all the food that is available at the Gunwharf Quays’ Christmas market – which is open until Sunday, January 2.

SEE ALSO: 17 photos show what a trip to Gunwharf Quays Christmas market in Portsmouth looks like

Here is all you need to know:

Pyramid Swing Grill

A range of Bratwursts are available here:

- Original – £5

- Smokey Bavarian – £5

- KaseKrainer – £6

- Currywurst – £6

Yorkshire Pudding Wraps

- Beef – £7

- Pork – £7

- Turkey – £7

- Extra meat – £1, Extra Veg – £1

- Portion of roast potatoes – £3.50

- Roast pork roll – £6

- Turkey roll – £6

- Roast beef roll – £6

Waffles Hut

- American donut

- Belgium Waffles

- Churros – 5 for £5 – Nutella sauce £1

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron