Here is what time Victorious Festival 2021 finishes tonight in Portsmouth

Victorious Festival - the crowd at The Common Stage in 2019. Picture: Vernon Nash (250819-094)

After missing out on the musical event in 2020 due to the pandemic, it has returned to Southsea Common this weekend.

Victorious Festival began on Friday and will run until tonight.

Madness, The Streets and Royal Blood will be headlining the festival, while Manic Street Preachers, Nile Rodgers and Chic and many more acts have been performing throughout the weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you are wondering what time it starts and ends, here is all you need to know:

Sunday

Victorious Festival opens at 10am on Sunday.

Cantando FVC Choir will open the acoustic stage at 10.30am, the first act on the Common Stage will be Liz Lawrence at 12.15pm.

SEE ALSO: Where in Portsmouth is Victorious and how to get there

Victorious closes at 11pm, headliner Royal Blood finish at 10.55pm and Nile Rodgers and Chich will finish at 10.45pm.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron