Here is what time Victorious Festival 2021 finishes tonight in Portsmouth
We are coming to the end of Victorious Festival.
After missing out on the musical event in 2020 due to the pandemic, it has returned to Southsea Common this weekend.
Victorious Festival began on Friday and will run until tonight.
Madness, The Streets and Royal Blood will be headlining the festival, while Manic Street Preachers, Nile Rodgers and Chic and many more acts have been performing throughout the weekend.
If you are wondering what time it starts and ends, here is all you need to know:
Read More
Sunday
Victorious Festival opens at 10am on Sunday.
Cantando FVC Choir will open the acoustic stage at 10.30am, the first act on the Common Stage will be Liz Lawrence at 12.15pm.
Victorious closes at 11pm, headliner Royal Blood finish at 10.55pm and Nile Rodgers and Chich will finish at 10.45pm.