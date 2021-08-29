Here is what time Victorious Festival 2021 finishes tonight in Portsmouth

We are coming to the end of Victorious Festival.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Sunday, 29th August 2021, 5:01 pm
Victorious Festival - the crowd at The Common Stage in 2019. Picture: Vernon Nash (250819-094)

After missing out on the musical event in 2020 due to the pandemic, it has returned to Southsea Common this weekend.

Victorious Festival began on Friday and will run until tonight.

Madness, The Streets and Royal Blood will be headlining the festival, while Manic Street Preachers, Nile Rodgers and Chic and many more acts have been performing throughout the weekend.

All you need to know about Victorious Festival in 2021

If you are wondering what time it starts and ends, here is all you need to know:

Sunday

Victorious Festival opens at 10am on Sunday.

Cantando FVC Choir will open the acoustic stage at 10.30am, the first act on the Common Stage will be Liz Lawrence at 12.15pm.

Victorious closes at 11pm, headliner Royal Blood finish at 10.55pm and Nile Rodgers and Chich will finish at 10.45pm.

