Here’s how Pompey fans will get the chance to lift the Checkatrade trophy in Bedhampton

Every football fan’s dream is to lift a Wembley trophy, and Pompey fans will have the chance for their dreams to come true this summer.

Visitors to the traditional Bedhampton Summer Show at Bidbury Mead on Saturday, July 6, will be able to get up close and personal with the Checkatrade trophy.

Show sponsor Breeze Motor Group teamed up with Checkatrade to bring Pompey’s prize trophy to the show.

Free admission to this family event will mean lots of fans can pose with the cup to celebrate the team’s successful Wembley adventure.

Events begin at 1pm with a teddy bears’ picnic before Diana Patrick, mayor of Havant, opens the show at 2pm.

Arena events for families will include children’s fancy dress, family tug-of-war and novelty races. These will be joined by displays from the Martlet Sword and Morris Men and the Homested Agility Dogs.

A display of vintage vehicles will accompany a full range of stalls including toys, books, plants, food, tombola and grand raffle, together with community displays and sideshows, children’s cart ride, bouncy castle, face painting, fairground games, and including the tea arena where the Portsmouth City Band will provide the musical entertainment.

Proceeds go towards the work of the St Thomas with St Nicholas Church and its support for the community, which this year will include the Havant Food Bank.