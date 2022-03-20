Here's how to find 39 of the best ghost signs across Portsmouth

Known as so-called ‘ghost signs’, these painted murals can be found on the exterior walls of some residential properties and businesses and give a nostalgic clue of what used to be there.
SEE MORE: Recognise these old Cascades shops? | 19 photos showing how Gunwharf Quays was constructed in Portsmouth
Here, resident Tim Sheerman-Chase shares the dozens he has been out and about photographing during lockdown – and he wants to discover more with your help.
Know another ghost sign we should add to this photo gallery? Tell us what you know in the Facebook comments. Which of Tim’s photographs is your favourite?
The News is more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription to support our journalism. You can subscribe here for unlimited access to Portsmouth news and information online.
Page 1 of 10