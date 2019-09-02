Hundreds of Scalextric fans expected to attend Havant charity fun day

HUNDREDS of collectors and racing fans are set to enjoy a day dedicated to Scalextric in Havant.

An annual Scalextric Fair and Fun Day is set to return to Havant Leisure Centre in Civic Centre Road on Sunday, September 22.

The event has been held for more than five years, with this year offering around 30 different tables of dealers and collectors.

Entry is £1 per person, with under 16s going free, and it will be open from 10.30am to 3pm for anyone interested to come and join in with the fun day.

Fun competitions will be held throughout the day on some of the tracks, which will cost £1 to enter and all the money goes to Southampton Doing it for the Kids.

The charity also has a table at the event to draw attention to its work supporting young people with additional needs, and their families.

Solent Slot Car Club member Paul Atkins took over organising the event last year. Having got into Scalextric on his 21st birthday after being tempted by a Nigel Mansell set, Paul now owns a large collection of cars, tracks and memorabilia.

He said: ‘Anything that’s got Scalextric on I’m interested in. People come from all around the country, around 200 people come through the door.’

Scalextric was first introduced to the world from the minimodels factory in Havant in 1957, with its creator, Fred Francis, recently being honoured by having a Leigh Park housing development named after him.