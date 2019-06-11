John Bishop to bring his comedy tour to Portsmouth later this year

Have your say

John Bishop will appear on stage in Portsmouth as part of his UK tour later this year.

The Liverpool-born comedian has announced two dates at the Kings Theatre on November 6 and 7.

His ‘Work in Progress’ tour will include dates Southampton, Sheffield and Harrogate – and starts in Camberley on September 17.

The final date will be in Stevenage on December 13.

READ MORE: John Bishop on his talk show In Conversation With...

The shows follow his sell-out 2017/18 tour ‘Winging it’, which played to more than 500,000 people across the UK and Ireland.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday June 14 at 10am, with the pre-sale beginning at 10am on Wednesday June 12.

To buy tickets go to johnbishoponline.com.