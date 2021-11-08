League of Legends: Who won Worlds 2021, what was the prize pool, how many viewers watched the final, who was the MVP?

League of Legends. Picture: MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images

More than 4 million people, not including those watching on Chinese platforms, tuned in over the weekend.

It was shown at Vue in Portsmouth.

EDward Gaming (EDG) took on rivals DWG KIA in the final.

Here’s all you need to know:

Who won the League of Legends Worlds 2021

Chinese team EDG were crowned the winners of the Summoner’s Cup on Saturday.

EDG are based out of Shanghai and were founded in 2013.

The team had previous lifted the Summoner’s Cup in 2015.

Who were the runners up?

DWG KIA came in second place.

They are a team from South Korea – and were founded in May 2017.

Formerly known as DAMWON Gaming, the team won the World Championship in 2020.

Who was the tournament MVP?

Lee ‘Scout’ Ye-chan from EDG was the MVP of the tournament.

How much prize money was up for grabs?

The teams competed for a share of a total prize pool of $2m.

Where did the final take place?

The League of Legends World Championship was been taking place in Reykjavík, Iceland – running from October 5 to November 6.

