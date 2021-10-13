The themed area is located at Disneyland Resort in California and opened in June of this year.
It features a number of attractions including Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout and Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Aventure.
There are also a number of dining options including Shwarma Palace and Pym Tasting Lab.
MORE: Take a look at ‘UK Disneyland’ which could open in 2024 as building work set to begin, Look inside new £250m water park with 35 slides opening in the UK in 2023
A robotic Spider-Man also swings through the sky above you at the Avengers Campus.
It is going to be expanded in phases – and will also be coming to Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris in 2022 as well as Disneyland Hong Kong in 2023.
Have a look around in our gallery below.
It might be time to add Avengers Campus to the bucket list!