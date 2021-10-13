The themed area is located at Disneyland Resort in California and opened in June of this year.

It features a number of attractions including Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout and Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Aventure.

There are also a number of dining options including Shwarma Palace and Pym Tasting Lab.

A robotic Spider-Man also swings through the sky above you at the Avengers Campus.

It is going to be expanded in phases – and will also be coming to Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris in 2022 as well as Disneyland Hong Kong in 2023.

Have a look around in our gallery below.

It might be time to add Avengers Campus to the bucket list!

You can now subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for less than 13p a day.

1. Avengers Campus Paul Rudd, Disney CEO Bob Chapek, Anthony Mackie, Marvel Studios President/Marvel Chief Creative Officer Kevin Feige and Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro attend the Avengers Campus opening ceremony at Disney California Adventure Park on June 2, 2021 in Anaheim, California. Picture: Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images Photo: Handout Photo Sales

2. Avengers Campus A view of the WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure in Avengers Campus. Picture: Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images Photo: Handout Photo Sales

3. Avengers Campus A view of the Guardians of the GalaxyMission: BREAKOUT! in Avengers Campus. Picture: Rob Sparacio/Disneyland Resort Photo: Handout Photo Sales

4. Avengers Campus A view of WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure in Avengers Campus. Picture: Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images Photo: Handout Photo Sales