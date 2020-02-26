No plans put forward to bring back South Central music festival to Portsmouth this year
NO PLANS have been put forward for a 'popular' music festival in Portsmouth this year, the council has confirmed.
Organisers of South Central festival, which debuted during the second May bank holiday weekend last year, have not submitted a licence application to run the event again.
Thousands attended the two-day festivities that took part on the King George V Playing Fields in Cosham and included performances from headliners Craig David, Sean Paul and Example.
Portsmouth City Council's culture boss, Councillor Steve Pitt, said: 'As far as we are aware they are not going to go ahead with this, they have made no plans to hold it again.
'We asked if they wanted us to hold the date and they didn't.
'There was no negative feedback last year and we don't know why it isn't happening again. That's just a decision they have made as a business and we have to respect that.'
As well as live music the event included DJ sets, street food market, secret gin garden, a hotel disco, giant maze and craft beer beach bar.
Cllr Pitt added: 'It was always really welcome to have an event in the north of the city because a lot happens in the south. It was popular and catered for a demographic that enjoyed it.'
South Central replaced Mutiny Festival, which was also held in the King George V Playing Fields at the same time, and was cancelled after two revellers died from drugs in 2018.
Organiser Luke Betts was approached for comment.