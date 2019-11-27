Panto stars and the lord mayor set to light up Cosham

COSHAM will officially mark the start of the festive season tonight with the annual switch on of the town’s Christmas lights.

Despite the weather, stars from the Kings Theatre production of Aladdin, Wave 105 Radio and the lord mayor of Portsmouth, Councillor David Fuller, will be in attendance to officially switch on the lights.

The event is due to run from 4pm to 6pm on Cosham High Street with performances from local school bands, choirs and dancing groups.

Unfortunately due to emergency works on the roof of the Tesco store there will not be any fireworks.

In light of the adverse weather, Portsmouth City Council are monitoring the weather forecast and if there are any changes to the event people will be notified via the council's website and Facebook page.

People are advised to get their spot in the crowd in good time in case the weather forecast results in the lights being switched on earlier than planned.