A BELOVED children’s TV character is bringing her latest live show to our county next year.

Peppa Pig’s Best Day Ever is coming to the Mayflower Theatre in Southampton from Friday, June 17 to Sunday, July 19, 2020.

Little fans of the TV show can expect to see Peppa as well as George, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig as they set out on a road-trip full of fun adventures.

The show is live action and will feature actors dressed in costumes as well as plenty of songs to enjoy.

During her best day ever, Peppa will go from castles to caves, dragons to dinosaurs and ice creams to muddy puddles.

READ MORE: South Central Festival 2019 set times have been released – full list including Craig David, Sean Paul and Boy George

So there is something for all of the family and their friends to enjoy, including Miss Rabbit, Mr Bull, Suzy Sheep, Gerald Giraffe and more!

The show will run for approximately an hour and a half including an interval.

All ages, including under twos, are welcome at the show.

Here’s what you need to know about tickets

Tickets start at £20 for adults, with concessions costing £18.

READ MORE: Club Tropicana – new shows coming to the Portsmouth area in 2019

You can get a family ticket for £68 which includes four people, with a maximum of two adults. Add up to four additional child tickets for £17 each.

If you are looking to purchase tickets for the show you can do that either by clicking this link here to book them online or by calling the Mayflower Theatre box office on 02380 711811.