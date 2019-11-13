Photography exhibition at Portsmouth Library aims to draw attention to lonely older people

A NEW exhibition has captured older people remembering their childhood by revisiting old toys they grew up with.

Photographer Nina Borowsky has put together a small selection of 11 photos for an exhibition entitled Girls and Dolls, with the hope to raise funds for elderly charities.

The official opening will take place on Monday at 11am, with the display staying at Portsmouth Central Library in Guildhall Walk until November 27.

Nina, who grew up in Kazakhstan, wanted to show how ladies express themselves and also draw attention to lonely older people who she feels are often ignored in society.

She said: ‘My main goal with this exhibition is to help elderly lonely people. They just don’t exist, we don’t notice them, people pass by and don’t notice.

‘It’s the same in this country and my country, all the people are alone, it doesn’t matter where you live.

‘There are more older people and people live longer. Everything is technology, people don’t talk to each other. ’

The images show people with toys from their childhood, including one model who, aged 74, still has a teddy bear from when she was five years old.

Nina spent her early childhood surrounded by picturesque fields and mountains in Kazakhstan, which prompted her interest in the moving image.

She enrolled at the State Academy of Arts for a four-year degree in theatre production, after which she worked for nine years as a television producer for state television .

Since moving to England more than 20 years ago Nina has lived in Southsea, where her growing interest in imagery led her to photography.

Nina said: ‘I show my feelings and what I want to say by photography.’

When the exhibition ends, Nina will be taking it to Chichester and then hopes to display her images in Winchester.

She would like to take more photographs for the project, and is looking for older ladies to model for her.

For more information, or to contact Nina about modelling for this project, visit ninasimages.co.uk.