PIRATES will be taking over for a family fun day in Portsmouth later this year, it has been announced.

Port Solent will be playing host to a small army of swashbucklers for a pirate-themed event on Saturday, June 15 – with the party going on from 10.30am until late in the evening.

Johnny Depp’s official Pirates of the Caribbean lookalike, Simon Newton – a credited photo double for the film – will be along for the day.

Magic shows, pirate voyages and a fancy dress competition will be taking place for the children throughout the day.

A market, fun and games and drumming band Celebration Samba will also feature – as well as Captain Morgan for the adults.

Lisa Fowler, events and marketing manager at Port Solent, said: ‘We’re excited to announce Port Solent’s first Pirate Invasion, especially as it’s the only pirate themed-event in Hampshire.

‘From live music and rum, to magic, games and storytelling, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

‘We’re really looking forward to it and hope to see everyone dressed up for the occasion.’